U-M study shows more young Detroiters expected to vote

A new University of Michigan study reveals young Detroiters are more likely to vote in this election compared to earlier in the year.

U-M research director for racial justice, Dr. Mara Ostfeld, says she wanted to see how recent events influenced younger Detroiters’ interest in voting.

While Ostfeld didn’t find any significant changes with the first presidential debate or the Trump assassination attempt, she says found a 7% rise in voter interest after President Biden dropped out, with 77% of 18–34-year-old, moderate income Detroiters now planning to vote.

“We did find that the switch from Biden being at the top of the ticket to Harris being at the top of ticket did have a significant effect on Detroiters saying they’ve were extremely likely to vote in the election.”

While the study didn’t explore reasons behind this change, Ostfeld says she views this as a sign of growing trust in the democratic process.

