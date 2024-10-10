© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County residents encouraged to get latest COVID vaccine and flu shot

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine booster
The National Council on Aging
/
istock
COVID-19 vaccine booster

The Washtenaw County Health Department wants to remind you that, while the pandemic may have waned, COVID-19 is still a danger. As winter approaches, people should get their updated vaccinations.

The Health Department is offering weekend and evening vaccination during October to help local kids and their families catch up on recommended vaccinations.

Public Information Officer Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says COVID continued to be a major problem in Washtenaw County.

“We had a thousand Washtenaw residents hospitalized with COVID, and there were 99 deaths, so that’s still a pretty severe impact in terms of the most harmful outcomes that we’re seeing from COVID.”

Those numbers are from February 2023 to 2024. Cerniglia says vaccination protection decreases over time, so it’s always best to get an update when they’re available.

She says most residents can get vaccines through their own health care provider or the Health Department.

