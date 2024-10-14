Potential employers converge at WCC's 2024 Fall Career Fair

Washtenaw Community College is hosting its annual Fall Career and Internship Fair this week with a wide array of businesses looking for new employees. More than 70 employers are participating in the event taking place this Wednesday for 4 PM to 6 PM in the Morris Lawrence Building.

Such fairs have seen changes take place recently as there are often more jobs available than qualified candidates.

Kyrsten Rue is the Director of the Center for Career Services at WCC. She says many businesses are looking for a variety of potential hires.

“A good number of the companies that are coming are not just recruiting for one particular type of student, and that has become, I think, more common over the past few years that we’ll have companies that have needs not only in what their organization or their industry is but across different programs of study.”

The Career Fair is open to anyone, not just current and former WCC students.

