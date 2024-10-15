Public safety resolution to resume at Monday night's Ypsilanti City Council meeting

It’s hoped that calmer heads prevail at tonight’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting after one previously this month had to be shut down early due to protestors.

At issue is a resolution that requires the City Manager to use all appropriate resources, including police, to ensure a safe downtown. Opponents claim the resolution is too punitive and doesn’t address the root causes of the problem.

Sheri Wander is the Peace House day shelter coordinator.

“It pits property owners and business owners against people who are living on the streets.”

Councilman Patrick McLean, who introduced the resolution, disagrees. He says it’s simply a move to address the crime that downtown is experiencing.

“The idea that it’s going to be some sort of police military action is ridiculous and wrong, but there’s good reasons to have police walking patrols.”

McLean says protecting the constitutional rights of the public is important but so is allowing commerce to thrive and grow in Ypsilanti.

