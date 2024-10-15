U-M hosting event showcasing innovations in artificial intelligence and other technologies

The Center for Academic Innovation at the University of Michigan is hosting the Innovation Summit this Wednesday and Thursday.

The summit will feature developments in generative AI and XR, or extended reality, technology.

U-M’s Creative Studio Senior Director, Jeremy Nelson, says this is the first year the summit is fully in-person, and he’s eager for students, faculty, and companies like Apple to showcase new technology. He says he hopes the summit sparks curiosity in attendees to possibly develop new and innovative classroom teaching methods.

“We’re hoping to continue to grow the group of people that are interested in these technologies, different ways they might see how they can implement in their classroom or students could in their studies.”

Nelson says AI and XR’s growing accessibility will inspire further integrations into other fields as costs decrease.

The summit is free to register for online.

