Renewal of Ann Arbor Township land preservation millage to be decided in November election

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 17, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
PxHere
/
pxhere.com

Voters in Ann Arbor Township are being asked to renew a land preservation millage that has already protected over 1,200 acres.

Voters first approved the millage over 20 years ago to allow the township to purchase the development rights for certain parcels of farmland and open space.

Township Supervisor Diane O’Connell says buying the rights prevents new construction.

“By purchasing those rights, we are insuring the preservation of these agricultural lands and of these open spaces for the future.”

The renewal is for only five years at the same rate of 0.6655 mills. O’Connell says the program has been so successful, they expect to have enough land preserved in the township that they won’t need the longer millage.

Ann Arbor Township land preservation farmland millage november ballot 2024 Elections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
