Renewal of Ann Arbor Township land preservation millage to be decided in November election

Voters in Ann Arbor Township are being asked to renew a land preservation millage that has already protected over 1,200 acres.

Voters first approved the millage over 20 years ago to allow the township to purchase the development rights for certain parcels of farmland and open space.

Township Supervisor Diane O’Connell says buying the rights prevents new construction.

“By purchasing those rights, we are insuring the preservation of these agricultural lands and of these open spaces for the future.”

The renewal is for only five years at the same rate of 0.6655 mills. O’Connell says the program has been so successful, they expect to have enough land preserved in the township that they won’t need the longer millage.

