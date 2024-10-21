Exact purpose of proposed Dexter city charter amendment unclear to many residents

The basis of a charter amendment on the ballot in Dexter depends on who you ask. It’s either about protecting public land or the location of a new fire station.

The ballot proposal asks voters to protect a parcel of land adjacent to Mill Creek Park for recreation. But the land has been earmarked to be Dexter’s new fire station, expanding and modernizing the current one.

The group Friends of Mill Creek Park circulated the petition to get the amendment on the ballot. Ronald Miller is its treasurer.

“It’s not telling the city where to build the fire station. It’s just they can’t built it there, and that needs to be maintained as park land.”

But Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough says the ballot language is misleading and doesn’t even mention the fire station.

“The fire station is on land that is zoned commercial business district, not park. So, the decision to build a new fire station in the location of the old fire station is keeping the land use the same.”

Amendment proponents would rather see the new station built on land about a mile away on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

