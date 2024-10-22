© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Right to Sit' ordinance made official by Ann Arbor City Council

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

The City of Ann Arbor has become the first state in Michigan to approve a "Right to Sit" Ordinance. The measure was given unanimous support Monday night by the City Council.

The ordinance is based on one passed in several municipalities across the country and statewide in California. It requires employers to allow workers to sit, provided it doesn’t interfere with their duties.

Council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin spent over a year working on the ordinance and thanked those who helped get it written and passed.

“The Huron Valley Labor Federation, the AFL-CIO, local businesses, Main Street, State Street Area Associations, the Ann Arbor Chamber and, of course, my council colleague cosponsors for their support in this.”

The employer bears the burden to show any infeasibility. Disputes will go before the city’s Human Rights Commission.

CTN Ann Arbor provided audio for this report

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAyesha Ghazi EdwinAnn Arbor Human Rights CommissiondisabilitiesBusinessOrdinance
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content