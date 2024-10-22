'Right to Sit' ordinance made official by Ann Arbor City Council

The City of Ann Arbor has become the first state in Michigan to approve a "Right to Sit" Ordinance. The measure was given unanimous support Monday night by the City Council.

The ordinance is based on one passed in several municipalities across the country and statewide in California. It requires employers to allow workers to sit, provided it doesn’t interfere with their duties.

Council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin spent over a year working on the ordinance and thanked those who helped get it written and passed.

“The Huron Valley Labor Federation, the AFL-CIO, local businesses, Main Street, State Street Area Associations, the Ann Arbor Chamber and, of course, my council colleague cosponsors for their support in this.”

The employer bears the burden to show any infeasibility. Disputes will go before the city’s Human Rights Commission.

