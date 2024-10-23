Michigan House Rep. Jason Morgan facing two challengers for his 23rd District seat

Ann Arbor 23rd House Democrat Jason Morgan is running for reelection against Republican newcomer David Stamp and Green Party candidate Christina Marudas. The district covers much of eastern Ann Arbor from downtown through northeastern Washtenaw County to South Lyon.

Morgan is running for his second term. Moving forward, he says he wants to see more investment in infrastructure and holding utilities, like DTE, more accountable.

Vote Jason Morgan / votejasonmorgan.com Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan

“A lot of our residents, they just want their darn lights to stay on. And until we get to a point until we have more reliable power, we’ve got to keep being tough on accountability for our utilities.”

Stamp is a retiree from Northville Township. He says there needs to be change in Lansing.

Ballotpedia David Stamp

“Things just don’t feel as good as they used to around here. And it seems like Lansing has been a little bit out of control the last few years since the Democrats have been running things over there.”

WEMU was not able to contact Green Party candidate Christina Marudas.

