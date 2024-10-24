© 2024 WEMU
Race for Michigan House's 31st District tight between incumbent Dem. Miller and GOP challenger Biniecki

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 24, 2024 at 6:27 AM EDT
Michigan Capitol Building - Lansing
Robert Du Bois
/
flickr.com
Michigan Capitol Building - Lansing

One of the closest watch and contested races in the state is in the 31st House district. The district covers parts of Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties, including Belleville, Milan and Dundee.

Democrat Reggie Miller is in her first term and says she very happy with what she’s accomplished.

Michigan State Rep. Reggie Miller (D-Van Buren Township)
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Reggie Miller (D-Van Buren Township)
“And while I’ve been in Lansing, I’ve fought hard for my community. What I’m most proud of is securing over $30 million in funding for my district.”

Republican Dale Biniecki is a retired farmer and grain hauler from Monroe County. He says the rural areas of the district need more representation.

Dale Biniecki
Dale Biniecki for State Representative
/
Facebook
Dale Biniecki
“The people out here in the country and in the smaller villages and towns need a representative that some experience in business, in agriculture, and just being around the neighborhood.”

One major issue where both candidates agree is banning the transport of out-of-state toxic waste into Michigan.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
