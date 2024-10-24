Race for Michigan House's 31st District tight between incumbent Dem. Miller and GOP challenger Biniecki

One of the closest watch and contested races in the state is in the 31st House district. The district covers parts of Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties, including Belleville, Milan and Dundee.

Democrat Reggie Miller is in her first term and says she very happy with what she’s accomplished.

“And while I’ve been in Lansing, I’ve fought hard for my community. What I’m most proud of is securing over $30 million in funding for my district.”

Republican Dale Biniecki is a retired farmer and grain hauler from Monroe County. He says the rural areas of the district need more representation.

“The people out here in the country and in the smaller villages and towns need a representative that some experience in business, in agriculture, and just being around the neighborhood.”

One major issue where both candidates agree is banning the transport of out-of-state toxic waste into Michigan.

