City of Saline closes development deal for vacant lot

The City of Saline has approved of a land development purchase plan for a site along East Michigan Avenue just outside of downtown.

Saline has been searching for a developer to purchase the land, which features grass and wetlands, since early 2023, after a cannabis dispensary backed out.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says Cambridge Real Estate has proposed purchasing the land for $615,000. She says Cambridge plans to use the parcel to build retail spaces in the front and townhomes in the back.

“Retail along the frontage and now they are proposing roughly 27 townhomes along the back. It was kind of the fruition of negotiations over the last several months and discussion that lead to the current proposal.”

O’Toole says the next step is for Cambridge to put forth building plans to the Planning Commission for review to ensure the plans align with the city’s expectations.

