Washtenaw County voters can cast their in-person ballots this weekend

Early voting begins tomorrow in Washtenaw County and across Michigan.

This is the first Presidential General Election early voting is available in Michigan. 23 cities and townships in Washtenaw County are participating in the Coordinated Early Voting Plan.

County Elections Director Rena Basch says everyone can cast a ballot at the Learning Resource Center on Washtenaw Avenue or their assigned regional site.

“There’s a nice little colorful map on the county’s website under County Clerk’s Department-Early Voting, and you can see which is your regional site for people that might want to vote near their home.”

The county locations will be open every day through next Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Ann Arbor, Milan and Bridgewater and Ypsilanti Townships are running their own early voting operations.

