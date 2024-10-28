GOP incumbent Schmaltz and Dem. challenger Mahoney compete for crucial 46th District State House seat

The closely watched Michigan 46th House District could have a lot of say in which party controls the lower chamber in Lansing come January.

The district runs from western Washtenaw County into Jackson County, including the cities of Jackson and Chelsea.

Republican incumbent Kathy Schmaltz is the only GOP member in Lansing representing Washtenaw County. She says she works across the aisle to get things done.

Michigan House of Representatives / house.mi.gov Michigan State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (R-District 46)

“I have a veterans’ bill. I have a foster care bill. I have a bill to help our dyslexic kids learn to read, which is 15-20% of the population.”

She is being challenged by Democrat and Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney. He says his executive experience shows he can accomplish things to benefit the district.

City of Jackson, MI / cityofjackson.org Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney

“I can get those state resources that are available and bring them back to our community, and I’m just here to serve. I’m just looking to be a servant for District 46 and a voice at the state level.”

Currently, Democrats control the state House by a narrow 56-54 margin.

