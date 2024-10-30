U-M research finds correlation between flood risk and climate change skepticism
A University of Michigan study explores the intersection of climate skepticism, flood risk, and social vulnerability across the United States.
The study identified the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast, and Appalachia as regions with high flood risk and climate skepticism.
U-M Professor of Environment and Sustainability Dr. Joshua Newell says FEMA’s somewhat outdated hundred-year flood model often underestimates risks in inland areas. He adds this leaves communities with high social vulnerability, like Appalachia, heavily underprepared for flood impacts.
“Many of these communities are skeptical of climate change, may not be taking measures to adapt to climate change, may not be taking measures to manage flood risk. And yet, they are some of the most vulnerable communities.”
Newell says community-based emergency planning and climate education are the best tools people can use to improve their awareness of flooding.
