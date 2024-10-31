Molly Rowan-Deckart set to replace Russ Collins as Marquee Arts executive director

The Michigan and State Theaters in downtown Ann Arbor has hired their first female executive director and CEO.

Molly Rowan-Deckart, who previously served as CEO of the Alliance of Arts Education in Fort Myers, Florida and the Boise Film Foundation, will lead both theaters.

Retiring CEO Russ Collins says he’s proud of overseeing 43 years of theater history, from helping bring the venues back from the brink of closure during the early 80’s to establishing them as a hub for cinema culture today. He adds that he’s optimistic about the theaters’ future under Rowan-Deckart’s leadership as he prepares to retire.

“Molly, who has a background in cinema programming and a deep passion for the arts, will build on what we’ve done and bring it even more in line with the zeitgeist and gestalt of the 21st century.”

Collins will step down from his role at the Michigan and State Theaters on December 31st.

