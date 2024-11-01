Democrat Morgan Foreman and Republican Jason Rogers vie for open 33rd District seat in the Michigan House

The 33rd House District will have a new face come January. Two candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Representative Felicia Brabec.

Democratic candidate Morgan Foreman is no stranger to Lansing. She worked as Constituent Services Director for Brabec and has her endorsement for the Legislature.

Foreman says she wants to be a policymaker to benefit her constituents.

Forward with Foreman Morgan Foreman

“In this democracy, I believe in all the levels of government, and I believe that making a change that this is the best place that I can go and make the changes that I want to see in the community and in the state.”

Republican Jason Rogers is challenging Foreman. His webpage cites a platform including opposing censorship and “cancel culture”, supporting single day-voting and Election Day as a holiday and eliminating property taxes.

Jason Rogers for Michigan House of Representatives, District 33 / electjasonrogers.org Jason Rogers

Rogers did not respond to requests from WEMU for an interview.

