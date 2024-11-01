Dorcas Musili appointed newest member of WISD Board of Trustees

Washtenaw Intermediate School District has filled their vacancy on its Board of Trustees.

The Board selected Ypsilanti Community Schools resident Dorcas Musili to replace Dr. Theresa Saunders, who recently stepped down.

Director of Communications and Public Relations Ashley Kryscynski says Musili’s background as a registered nurse and an immigrant from Kenya offers the boards a valuable new perspective. She adds that Musili’s authenticity in addressing student needs stood out.

“She talked really authentically about the students of different experiences here in Washtenaw County. So, that included our students with disabilities, students of color. She spoke passionately about immigrant and refugee students here in our community.”

Musili will serve until June 2025 and must run in the next election to retain her seat.

