Group encourages Washtenaw County's Jewish residents to vote

About 20,000 Jews live in Washtenaw County, and both political parties are marshalling supporters focusing on issues important to the community.

The Jewish population tends to vote for Democratic candidates in Michigan, but a slight shift could go a long way in deciding who wins on Election Day.

Decky Alexander is a member of Jewish Outreach in Michigan for the Harris-Walz campaign. She says issues local members of the Jewish faith say resonates with them is the future of democracy and rise of antisemitism.

“We live in a college region, a college area here, and the increase of antisemitism both on campuses and in the community and also obviously Israel, Gaza and now war in Lebanon.”

Alexander says it’s a misnomer to assume all American Jews support the conduct of the Israeli government. She says you can support both the Israeli and Palestinian people, while opposing the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas.

