Washtenaw County Elections Department reports high early voter turnout

It’s Election Day with polls open from 7 AM to 8 PM. Election officials say early voting was a spectacular success in Washtenaw County with particularly high numbers on the final Sunday.

Over 8,000 voters cast their ballot on the final day of early voting in Washtenaw County. Along with absentee ballots that have already been received, it brings turnout to over 56% ahead of actual Election Day.

County Director of Elections Rena Basch says if you’re casting your ballot today, make sure you know your precinct location.

“Election Day voting is back at your traditional precinct or polling location. It is no longer at the early voting sites, which were many different precincts could all go to the same place.”

Basch says your voting location should be printed on your voter ID card, or you can look it up online. You can also same-day register and vote in Michigan.

