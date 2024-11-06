2024 Election Results: City and Township Ballot Proposals in Washtenaw County

CITY OF ANN ARBOR-Yes and no. Voters in Ann Arbor have passed two ballot proposals and rejected two others. Proposals A and B passed voter muster but Proposals C and D did not.

Proposal A creates a publicly-owned Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU). It allows the city to develop, operate and own an opt-in renewable energy utility to supplement service from DTE. There has been a lot of community outrage over the cost of DTE’s service and its lack of reliability in severe storms that create extended outages. There will be no taxes with this project. All monies will come from service fees for those who opt-in.

Passage of Proposal B amends the city Charter so the city can better invest in city parks. The 20-year, 1.1-mill tax would generate about $8.5 million when first collected in 2025. It will provide a dedicated source of funding for park maintenance and capital improvements through the year 2044. There is a state allows for the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and Washtenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to capture portions of the millage.

Proposal C sought to change the nature of Ann Arbor city elections by eliminating the August Primary and moving to Non-Partisan Elections. Voters soundly rejected the measure by a margin.

Proposal D also went down to defeat by a wide margin. It would have created a “Fair Elections Fund” and required the city to allocate three-tenths of one percent of Ann Arbor’s General Fund budget to the public financing of city elections.

CITY OF DEXTER-In the city of Dexter, voters narrowly rejected a Charter amendment that would have allowed a city-owned parcel of land to remain as a publicly-owned parcel, in perpetuity. The land would have been dedicated to creating opportunity for active and/or passive recreation. 1,463 voted against the proposal while 1,414 voted in favor.

CITY OF SALINE- There were two measures before voters in the City of Saline.

Proposal A passed with 51-percent of the vote. It changes the city charter to allow longer terms in office for those elected to Mayor and City Council. Beginning in 2025, those elected will serve three year-terms. In 2026, the terms will go to four years. That creates staggered terms of office. Additionally, Proposal A removes the use of gender-specific pronouns in favor of gender-neutral references.

Proposal B also got the thumbs up from Saline voters. The Charter Amendment will give the power of compensation decisions for Mayor and City Council to a Local Officers Compensation Commission. Right now, compensation is determined in the city Charter. Over 61-percent of voters approved of the measure.

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP-A four-year road maintenance renewal passed in Freedom Township. The quarter-mill tax will raise just over $62,000 in 2025. It will be collected in subsequent years through 2027.

LODI TOWNSHIP- Roads and Marijuana Issues were on the ballot in Lodi Township.

Proposal A is a five-year, .15-mill renewal for road maintenance and improvements. The measure passed with nearly 68-percent of the vote and will generate about $567,000 in the first year of collection.

Voters soundly rejected Proposal B. It would have altered township ordinance to allow a limited scale-entry into the marijuana industry with up to five adult marijuana growers and two processors. 62-percent of voters voted against the measure.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP-Two millage renewal issues passed in Manchester Township.

Proposal A allows for collection of a .35-mill tax for road maintenance and improvements. It will be collected from 2025 through 2029 and raise just over $63,000 in the first year.

Proposal B continues a .15-mill levy for the purchase of fire and rescue equipment and providing fire services. The five-year levy from 2025 through 2029 will generate about $27,000 in the first year.

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP- It’s a resounding “Yes” to a land preservation initiative in Ann Arbor Township. Voters approved a five-year, .66-mill renewal to fund purchase of development rights for permanent preservation of farmland and open space. The proposal garnered percent 76-percent of the vote. It will be collected starting in December of this year through the end of 2028 and will raise nearly $479,000 in the first year of collection.

SCIO TOWNSHIP- Voters in Scio Township have approved a request for funding for a second fire station. But that’s not all the ballot does.

The Township Board of Trustees asked voters for approval of a 12-year, 2.7-mill tax to fund construction and operation of an additional fire station. It also provides money for maintenance, repairs, renovations and equipment for the existing station. It is estimated the tax will generate $4.6 million in the first year of collection. Voters said “Yes” with 60-percent of the vote.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

