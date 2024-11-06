2024 Election Results: City Council Races in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR CITY COUNCIL — There were no contested races for city council in Ann Arbor. Those races were all decided in the August Primary Elections. There will, however, be a new 2nd Ward representative. Democrat Jon Mallek will replace Linh Song who decided against running for reelection.

The rest of those winning terms on Ann Arbor City Council in the primaries are incumbents: Lisa Disch in the 1st Ward, Travis Radina in the 3rd, Jen Eyer in the 4th Ward and Erica Briggs in the 5th. All will serve four-year terms.

YPSILANTI CITY COUNCIL — Amber Fellows will be the new 3rd Ward representative on Ypsilanti City Council. The Democrat defeated a challenge from Libertarian Mark King by a wide margin. Fellows had already beaten current 3rd Ward Councilperson Evan Sweet in the Democratic Primary Election in August.

The other contested race was in the 2nd Ward. Incumbent Democrat Steve Wilcoxen defeated Independent candidate Martin Church for another term.

Incumbent Democrat Patrick McLean was unopposed in his bid for a partial term in the 2nd Ward. It will expire in 2026. McLean was appointed to city council earlier this year after Jennifer Symanns stepped down from city council.

1st Ward Incumbent Roland Tooson was unopposed in this election and, like the others, will serve a four-year term.

SALINE CITY COUNCIL — All will remain the same in the city of Saline. The three incumbents for City Council were all reelected for two more years. Dean Benjamin Girbach, Janet Dillon and Nicole Rice took the three available seats, fending off a challenge from Brian Cassise. Sitting Mayor Brian Marl was also reelected to another two-year term.

Saline voters also passed two ballot measures. Proposal A extends council and mayoral terms. Beginning in 2025, terms will be extended to three years. In the 2026 election cycle it moves to four-year terms. Proposal B changes the manner in which mayoral and city council compensation is determined.

DEXTER CITY COUNCIL —Wa-Louisa Hubbard and Zach Michels were both re-elected to serve another four-year term.

