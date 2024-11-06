2024 Election Results: Judicial Races in Washtenaw County

22nd CIRCUIT COURT NON-INCUMBENT POSITION — There will be a new face on the bench in the 22nd Circuit Court. Jinan Hamood won the right to the judge’s chair by beating Jeffrey Worosz on Tuesday. Hamood will replace the Honorable Timothy Connors. Connors has been a state court judge since 1991 and decided against running for another term. Hamood will serve a six-year term. Hamood received nearly 66-percent of the vote.

22nd CIRCUIT COURT NON-INCUMBENT POSITION — Judge Carol Kuhnke was unopposed in her reelection bid for another six-year term in 22nd District Court.

3rd DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS —Incumbent judges Philip Mariani and Christopher Yates were unopposed in their bid for reelection to the 3rd District Court of Appeals. They will be on the bench for six-year terms.

PROBATE COURT JUDGE — The Honorable Darlene O’Brien was unopposed for another term on the bench in Probate Court. The incumbent will serve another six years.

14-A DISTRICT COURT — Incumbent Cedric J. Simpson faced no opposition in his reelection bid for 14-A District Court. He will be on the bench for another six-year term.

15th DISTRICT COURT — There will be new person wearing the robe in 15th District Court. Judge Joseph Burke did not run for reelection. S. Karene Moore garnered nearly 59 percent of the vote in beating Tamara Garwood. Moore will serve a six-year term.

