All Washtenaw County millage proposals approved by voters

Washtenaw County voters approved the four millage questions on the ballot, including a new tax for Older Persons Services.

The three millage renewals for the Enhanced Emergency Communications System, Veteran’s Relief and Mental Health and Public Safety passed each getting over 60% of the vote.

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels CEO Barbara Niess-May says the Older Persons millage will allow them and other agencies to provide more services for Washtenaw’s senior population.

“Food insecurity, aging in place, transportation, and support for all kinds of caregivers and then just the other supportive services that seniors need.”

Regarding the renewal of the Mental Health and Public Safety Millage, Sheriff-Elect Alysha Dyer says she’s happy to see it passed and promises that none of the funds will be used for weapons.

