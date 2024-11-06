2024 Election Results: State House Races in Washtenaw County

23rd District- Jason Morgan will get a second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. The Ann Arbor Democrat won re-election to the 23rd District seat, besting Republican David Stamp and Green Party candidate Christina Marudas. The 23rd district covers portions of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Township, as well as nearly all of Superior and Salem Townships. It also covers parts of Plymouth and Northville Townships and South Lyon and South Lyon Township.

31st District- In a race, that has not been called as of this writing, Reggie Miller has a 4 1/2 percent lead in her bid for a second term in Lansing. The Van Buren Township Democrat has an edge on Republican challenger Dale Biniecki. The 31st District covers a portion of Washtenaw County, including parts of York and Ypsilanti Townships. The Van Buren Township Democrat defeated Republican challenger Dale Biniecki with percent of the vote.

32nd District: An Ypsilanti Democrat has held on to his chair in the state house. Jimmie Wilson Jr. received percent of the vote to win a second term in Lansing, defeating Republican Martin Church and Ryan Sample. The 32nd District covers Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township as well as parts of Pittsfield and Superior Townships.

33rd District: Come January, there will be a new representation from the 33rd District in the Michigan House of Representatives. Democrat Morgan Foreman will take over the seat being vacated by Pittsfield Township Democrat, Felica Brabec. Foreman is an Ann Arbor Democrat and she defeated Republican Jason Rogers and will be sworn in to office in January. Foreman serves on Brabec’s legislative staff and earned the sitting representative’s endorsement. The 33rd district covers Saline, Saline Township, Bridgewater Township, nearly all of Pittsfield Township and parts of Ann Arbor and Lodi and Scio Townships. Brabec decided against running for a second term and is planning to run for the Michigan Senate in 2026.

46th District: Voters have given another two years in office to 46th District GOP State Representative Kathy Schmaltz. The Incumbent defeated Democrat Daniel Mahoney with percent of the vote to earn a second term. Schmaltz is a Republican from Jackson whose district includes a chunk of Jackson County as well as the city of Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.

47th District: Carrie Rheingans has been elected to a second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. The Ann Arbor Democrat wont he 47th District race, defeating Republican Teresa Spiegelberg and Green Party Candidate Aaron Wright with percent of the vote. The 47th District covers parts of Jackson and Washtenaw Counties including the city of Dexter, parts of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Township and all of Freedom, Lima, Manchester, Scio and Sharon Townships.

48th District: Jennifer Conlin Appears on her way to a send term in the 48th State House district. The Ann Arbor Democrat has a 4 1/2 percent lead over leads Republican Brian Ignatowski. Green Party candidate Eric Borregard will finish a distant third. . The 48th District covers portions of Washtenaw, Jackson and Livingston Counties including Lyndon, Dexter, Webster Township and Northfield Townships as well as parts of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Township.

