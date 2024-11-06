WISD, Lincoln Consolidated, and Milan Schools pass respective millages, WLPS millage fails

There were a number of school districts in Washtenaw County asking voters for money in one form, or another—the Washtenaw Intermediate School District among them.

The WISD asked for a 12-year renewal of its special education millage. Voters responded with approval by a wide margin. The WISD will collect the 2.28-mill tax through 2037, and, in the first year, it is expected to generate nearly $57 million.

District Superintendent Naomi Norman says the money will continue and enhance the education services to students with disabilities.

“The renewal of the millage will positively impact every classroom across Washtenaw County, and it will especially allow schools to continue to deliver the high-quality inclusive education for all students.”

Three other districts in Washtenaw County sought approval of sinking fund millages. Two of the three were successful.

A 10-year, 2-mill sinking fund millage passed in the Lincoln Consolidated School District, as did a 10-year, 1.5 mill question in the Milan Area Schools. But voters in the Whitmore Lake school district rejected a 10-year, 1.5 mill question.

