Gun buyback event being held in Ann Arbor on Saturday

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, gun violence has been steadily rising. Local group, “Physicians for the Prevention of Gun Violence”, or PPGV, has been working with local officials to help reduce firearm-related deaths and injuries.

PPGV Vice-President and retired physician Mike Otto says buyback programs help with getting firearms off the streets. However, he says in areas like Ypsilanti, people are less likely to relinquish their guns, as not having one is often viewed as a vulnerability that could lead to home break-ins or worse.

In these situations, Otto says promoting gun safety measures is crucial.

“That mindset of having to have a gun at home is a big roadblock. But what we can do is tell these people, ‘Okay, you don’t want to give up your gun; we get that. But please store it safely, and please take this gun lock, get this gun safe, and store your gun safely so someone can’t get hold of it, particularly a kid.’”

PPGV will hold a gun buyback at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor on Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

