Washtenaw County Clerk delivers positive report on November election

There were very few problems that popped up during last week’s election in Washtenaw County.

There were about 51,000 early votes cast in Washtenaw County and about the same number of absentees.

County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says the county numbers were about the same as four years ago. He also says the success of early voting was a bit of a surprise.

“We had such a large turnout, such an unexpectedly large utilization of early voting that keeping up with supplies, keeping up with toner cartridges, because the early votes were basically primarily ballot on demand.”

Kestenbaum says early voters had to have their own ballot printed off since each location served numerous precincts. He says a delay in getting absentee ballot numbers in from Ann Arbor was due to an unexpected illness in the city clerk’s office.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

