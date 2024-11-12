U-M researchers say nuclear power still has a place in green energy industry

With the rise of the green energy industry, there are some, like a group of researchers at University of Michigan, who would like to bring nuclear power back into the clean energy equation.

U-M energy and sustainability researchers have found that small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs, are in a good position to satisfy US energy demands by 2050.

Lead researcher Max Vanatta says one hurdle SMRs have to overcome is finding a way to be more economically viable to build large energy networks. Another dilemma, Vanatta says, is that they need to produce enough energy to power industrial heating processes.

“Nuclear has been able to provide heat before, but typically at really low temperatures just because of their designs. But some of these new designs can provide much higher temperatures and clean energy.”

Vanatta says SMRs take up less of a footprint than conventional nuclear reactors and can potentially produce more power with up to 120 gigawatts of energy.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

