Water Street cleanup and redevelopment plans on Tuesday night's Ypsilanti City Council agenda

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST
Water Street is a 38-acre vacant space along the Huron River in downtown Ypsilanti, Mich.
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Water Street is a 38-acre vacant space along the Huron River in downtown Ypsilanti, Mich.

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight will hear an update regarding the cleanup of the Water Street PCB contamination and hopefully move toward a redevelopment plan for the site.

For decades, the 38-acre Water Street parcel has sat empty as clean-up efforts have been delayed and studies into the contamination continued. It’s one of the few major areas in Ypsilanti that can be used for a major development.

Ward 2 Councilman Patrick McLean says he hopes tonight they can hear finally about moving forward.

“How much more testing do we still have to do? How long is it going to take? How much more money are we going to need to make that happen? And how much of that do we have in hand? And how much of that are we going to have to find?

McLean says he would also like to again start looking toward possible redevelopment partners for the site once the contaminants are cleared up. He says affordable housing and some retails seem like the best options.

