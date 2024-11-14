City of Ann Arbor's Arbor South housing project plans taking shape

Plans are coming into focus for what could be one of the biggest housing developments in Ann Arbor history.

Arbor South is a proposed development featuring about 1,000 units with 215 set aside for affordable housing at State and Eisenhower. It would include a hotel and office, retail and restaurant space.

It’s a private development on privately owned land.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says they’re working with developers on what they would need from the city.

“Our approach, the administration’s approach, for opportunities that come in front of the city, particularly like this, is to try to get to 'yes.'”

Developers Oxford Companies and Crawford Hoying are asking the city to build, own and operate three new parking decks in the area around Arbor South.

The city’s cost is estimated at $104 million.

Audio was provided by CTN Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

