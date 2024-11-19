© 2024 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor addresses ordinance regarding placement of curbside recycling carts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 19, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST
The Ann Arbor City Council is looking to clear up confusion regarding trash and recycling curb carts in bike lanes.

The ordinance revision addresses what is being called a disconnect regarding where curb carts can be placed. Many bicyclists have complained about the difficulty getting around the carts when they are blocking bike lanes.

Ordinance co-sponsor Dharma Akmon says the main issue is likely communication as to where the carts should go.

“A lot of the places where this is happening have high turnover student areas, so people may literally may not know what our regulations are. And so, I think proactive use of the stickers and that also understanding how we can be more proactive than reactive.”

The ordinance passed on first reading Monday night makes it clear carts should not be placed on the bike lane and instead be on the buffer, lawn extension or the driveway.

A final vote is expected next month.

