'Wheel the World' recognizes Ann Arbor as disabled-friendly community

The Ann Arbor area has become the first destination in Michigan to achieve a “Destination Verified” status for accessible travel.

Wheel the World is a company specializing in accessible travel that provides information regarding destinations for people with disabilities. The “Destination Verified” status recognizes communities have passed third-party assessments to be disabled-friendly.

Destination Ann Arbor Director of Public Affairs Chad Wiebesick says they learned through the project that many local businesses in Washtenaw County were already very accessible.

“…which makes our community really an ideal destination for visitors of all abilities regardless of their physical or their cognitive or even invisible disabilities.”

The evaluations include mapping out hotel bed heights, as some travelers may need beds lower or higher to the ground than what’s standard.

