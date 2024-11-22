City of Ypsilanti taking bids for renovating Ballard parking lot

The Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have opened up bids for construction planners to renovate the Ballard Street Parking Lot.

DDA Executive Director Elize Jekabson says the lot hasn’t been renovated in quite some time with previous attempts to solicit company bids falling through in 2008. They say local residents have long complained about the lot being in disrepair and rather unsafe.

“There’s potholes, and I think there’s just been safety concerns because of the lack of lighting back there and really just not a whole lot of eyes on it either.”

Jekabson says the current plans include better lighting, bigger signage, bike lockers, and electric vehicle stations.

The DDA plans to review bid applications at their next meeting on December 19th.

