#teamwemu's annual Giving Tuesday live jazz jam session is back! Join Jeremy Baldwin at the Blue LLama Jazz Club between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday December 3rd for jazz from Roe, Krahnke, and Kramer along with drop in jams from area jazz and blues artists. Plus a hors d'ouevres buffet and your chance to support WEMU in person.

Can't make it? Tune in to our one day on-air fundraiser from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with live updates from Jeremy at the Blue LLama. You can also give anytime at wemu.org/donate

Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving that follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."