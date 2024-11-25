© 2024 WEMU
City of Ypsilanti awarded state funds for Harriet Street improvements project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 25, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST
Left to right: Rachel Jackson, OHM Advisors; Gary Burchwell, City of Ypsilanti DPW Supervisor - Roads; Bonnie Wessler, City of Ypsilanti DPW Director; Tom Koch, City of Ypsilanti Communications Manager; Nicole Brown, Mayor, City of Ypsilanti; Andrew Hellenga, City of Ypsilanti City of Manager; Debbie Dingell, U.S. Congresswoman, MAC Co-Chair; Scott Westover, Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority (YCUA); Sean Knapp, YCUA hold the check from SEMCOG that will fund Ypsilanti's Harriet Street project.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Left to right: Rachel Jackson, OHM Advisors; Gary Burchwell, City of Ypsilanti DPW Supervisor - Roads; Bonnie Wessler, City of Ypsilanti DPW Director; Tom Koch, City of Ypsilanti Communications Manager; Nicole Brown, Mayor, City of Ypsilanti; Andrew Hellenga, City of Ypsilanti City of Manager; Debbie Dingell, U.S. Congresswoman, MAC Co-Chair; Scott Westover, Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority (YCUA); Sean Knapp, YCUA hold the check from SEMCOG that will fund Ypsilanti's Harriet Street project.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, has awarded the City of Ypsilanti a nearly $163,000 grant for pedestrian improvements to Harriet Street.

The grant is part of SEMCOG’s Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP, that funds pedestrian mobility enhancements, like bike lanes and sidewalks.

The project features a mid-block crossing next to Perry Early Learning Center and Parkridge Park.

SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary says it’s all part of the overall goal to increase the safety for non-motorized travel.

“Safety is a major component of what SEMCOG does our work around and especially safety for vulnerable users. There are people that walk or bike or roll nowadays. We want to make sure that they’re safe getting to their location.”

TAP funding comes from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law. The project will coincide with road construction and a storm sewer project on Harriet.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
