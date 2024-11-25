City of Ypsilanti awarded state funds for Harriet Street improvements project

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, has awarded the City of Ypsilanti a nearly $163,000 grant for pedestrian improvements to Harriet Street.

The grant is part of SEMCOG’s Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP, that funds pedestrian mobility enhancements, like bike lanes and sidewalks.

The project features a mid-block crossing next to Perry Early Learning Center and Parkridge Park.

SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary says it’s all part of the overall goal to increase the safety for non-motorized travel.

“Safety is a major component of what SEMCOG does our work around and especially safety for vulnerable users. There are people that walk or bike or roll nowadays. We want to make sure that they’re safe getting to their location.”

TAP funding comes from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law. The project will coincide with road construction and a storm sewer project on Harriet.

