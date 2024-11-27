Thanksgiving Day Programming Notes

SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY PROGRAMMING:

10 a.m.

Plant and Planet-Centered Eating, Celebrating the "Seven Sisters" and more, from “Living On Earth.”

As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, a look at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. The “Seven Sisters” and the importance of saving Native seeds, that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth.

On Showing Up with Anna Quindlen

From Kelly Corrigan Wonders | Part of the Best of "Holidays For Regular People"

Readings, stories and insights on the art of holidaying - regular people style. Classic episode.

11 a.m.

Adaptation, Survival, Gratitude: a Lumbee Thanksgiving from Southern Foodways Alliance

For Thanksgiving, a Native American story… but not the one you’re imagining. No Pilgrims here. For the Lumbee Indians in North Carolina, the holiday meal involves cornbread, collards and a whole lot of pork. The Lumbee food story is a portal to a hybrid Southern-Native history that’s rarely glimpsed outside the tribe.

Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims: Peace Talks Radio from Good Radio Shows, Inc.

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600's, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. This time on Peace Talks Radio, conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of this Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

Noon – 2:00 p.m.

The Song Break with John Bommarito will invite you for a meal. Starting out with welcoming you to his house and getting you something to drink. While bread is prepared, there will be fruit for an appetizer before some main courses including ham, pizza, spinach and cole slaw. Tunes from Rosemary Clooney, Louis Joran, The Andrews Sisters, Georgie Fame, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

2 p.m.

The Songs Of Hearth And Home: A Thanksgiving Special

A music special perfect for Thanksgiving. A look at songs from the Great American Songbook about the comforts of home life, performed by Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, Norah Jones, and more. Hosted by Mark Chilla.

3 p.m.

Feasting with the Great American Songbook: An Afterglow Thanksgiving Special

It’s Thanksgiving, so take a seat at the dinner table with Afterglow, as we explore classic jazz and popular songs about food by singers like Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan, and Fats Waller.

