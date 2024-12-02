Conservancy group holding town hall to discuss proposed expansion of Arbor Hills Landfill

The Conservancy Initiative in Northville Township is hoping to gain further community support as Green For Life (GFL) plans to expand the Arbor Hills Landfill.

Volunteers for the Conservancy Initiative will be holding a town hall meeting with the goal of educating community members and to develop a plan to oppose the expansion of the landfill.

Vice President David Drinan says the Initiative has reported to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy evidence of PFAS chemicals leaking into Johnson Creek and fears the expansion would lead to further contamination. He says he wants to get ahead of GFL’s approval for the landfill by the Washtenaw County Materials Management Planning Committee.

“They’ll be the first approval that the landfill’s gonna need to get permission to build a new landfill. And so, we want to start getting the community educated and energized to oppose the landfill getting this approval.”

The Town Hall will be held at the Northville Township Administration Office December 9th starting at 7 PM.

