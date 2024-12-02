Discussion of fencing ordinance on Ann Arbor City Council's Monday agenda

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight will be considering an ordinance that cleans up language and sets uniformity regarding fences in residential and nonresidential districts.

Currently, Ann Arbor has three different requirements for fences in residential neighborhoods. It allows 100% opacity in the rear yard, 50% in the front and 80% in the side.

Planning Manager Brett Lenart says they’re requesting the change to also allow 100% in side yards. He says they are also clearing up language regarding barbed wire and electric fences in residential areas.

“We technically didn’t ban those in residential areas, not that we has any desire for it. But we’re just making that clear that it applies to all fences.”

The ban on barbed and electric fences also applies to commercial lots, except when specifically required by another code. It also states fences may be located anywhere on a lot, including abutting a lot line.

