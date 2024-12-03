MDOT officials present potential environmental impacts of proposed CAV corridor project

An environmental assessment has been released regarding the planned Connected and Automated Vehicle Project on I-94. MDOT held a series of public hearings Monday on the findings.

During the meeting held at the Van Buren Township Office, MDOT officials presented the assessment, which is required by federal law. The lanes would run from the Lodge Freeway to Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

MDOT Environmental Services Division Director Margaret Barondess says they are now looking at the goals for the project.

“We’re looking to create innovation. We want to maximize benefits from advanced vehicles, the connected and automated vehicles, encourage similar integration of these technologies across the state. So, this is really a first of its kind in Michigan.”



The environmental impact has been found to be minimal since the entire project would be on the existing freeway.

Comments are being taken online through December 19th.

