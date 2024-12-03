© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MDOT officials present potential environmental impacts of proposed CAV corridor project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
MDOT Environmental Services Division Director Margaret Barondess speaks at the CAV corridor town hall meeting on December 2, 2024.
1 of 4  — IMG_20241202_103002106.jpg
MDOT Environmental Services Division Director Margaret Barondess speaks at the CAV corridor town hall meeting on December 2, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
2 of 4  — IMG_20241202_100159754_MF_PORTRAIT.jpg
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
3 of 4  — IMG_20241202_100147946_MF_PORTRAIT.jpg
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
4 of 4  — IMG_20241202_100217022_MF_PORTRAIT.jpg
Proposed CAV corridor plan.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

An environmental assessment has been released regarding the planned Connected and Automated Vehicle Project on I-94. MDOT held a series of public hearings Monday on the findings.

During the meeting held at the Van Buren Township Office, MDOT officials presented the assessment, which is required by federal law. The lanes would run from the Lodge Freeway to Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

MDOT Environmental Services Division Director Margaret Barondess says they are now looking at the goals for the project.

“We’re looking to create innovation. We want to maximize benefits from advanced vehicles, the connected and automated vehicles, encourage similar integration of these technologies across the state. So, this is really a first of its kind in Michigan.”

The environmental impact has been found to be minimal since the entire project would be on the existing freeway.

Comments are being taken online through December 19th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Michigan Department of TransportationVan Buren TownshipI-94automated vehiclesenvironmenttransportation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content