Washtenaw County mourning loss of treasurer Catherine McClary

Washtenaw County Treasurer Catherine McClary passed away suddenly on Monday at the age of 72.

Catherine McClary was a key member of Washtenaw County’s government since she was first elected as commissioner in 1974 and then becoming treasurer in 1997. She had also fought for legalization of marijuana during the 1970s.

5th District Commissioner and Chair of the Board Justin Hodge says the Board of Commissioners plan to honor her memory during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I just want to say I am very grateful for Treasurer McClary’s decades of service to Washtenaw County and that we’re going to be doing all we can to honor her memory. She’s been a tremendous public servant.”

Hodge adds McClary’s duties will be covered by deputy treasurer Kirsten Osborne until Treasurer-elect Latisha Lamelle Sharp is sworn into the position in January.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

