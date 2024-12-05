Michigan Medicine cutting health insurance plan in 2025

The University of Michigan Health Plan will be expiring at the end of 2025 after a recent announcement from Michigan Medicine.

In a statement shared with WEMU by Senior Director of Public Relations Mary Masson, she says U-M Health is cutting the plan after evaluating its financial sustainability while facing the increasingly competitive insurance landscape.

President of Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital - Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) Jeff Breslin says the union recently agreed to continue receiving U-M Health Plan coverage provided by Michigan Medicine on November 14th.

However, Breslin says, four days later, they were instead told it was expiring.

“I can speculate. I can monitor. I can be very concerned as a lot of the community should be. What’s going on and why is it going on?”

Breslin says the nurses’ union will try to negotiate a new health care plan with Michigan Medicine. Currently, about 190 U-M employees and 64,000 insurance members are expected to lose their health care coverage.

