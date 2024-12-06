Developer seals deal on U-M's 'Rambler' student housing project

The Texas-based real estate developer building the complex at 711 Church St in Ann Arbor has closed on the project.

Ground has already been broken on the nearly 485,000-square foot apartment building across the street from the U-M campus. It features 273 units ranging from studio to six-bedroom apartments.

LV Collective CEO David Kanne says they’re working to make the complex blend with the neighborhood.

“We’re very thoughtful about a public realm. So, that first layer, the first 25 to 30 feet, we have a café, we have just thoughtful and controlled design from the landscaping and how it hits the pedestrian experience.”

To be called “Rambler,” all apartments will be rented at market rate. The developer made a payment of $7.25 million to the city’s affordable housing fund.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org