Developer seals deal on U-M's 'Rambler' student housing project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:12 AM EST
Rendering of the "Rambler" student housing project
LV Collective
/
lvcollective.com
Rendering of the "Rambler" student housing project

The Texas-based real estate developer building the complex at 711 Church St in Ann Arbor has closed on the project.

Ground has already been broken on the nearly 485,000-square foot apartment building across the street from the U-M campus. It features 273 units ranging from studio to six-bedroom apartments.

LV Collective CEO David Kanne says they’re working to make the complex blend with the neighborhood.

“We’re very thoughtful about a public realm. So, that first layer, the first 25 to 30 feet, we have a café, we have just thoughtful and controlled design from the landscaping and how it hits the pedestrian experience.”

To be called “Rambler,” all apartments will be rented at market rate. The developer made a payment of $7.25 million to the city’s affordable housing fund.

Kevin Meerschaert
