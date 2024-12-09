Ypsilanti school district awarded EGLE's 'Filter First' grant for better drinking water

Ypsilanti Community Schools has recently received a state grant to help them improve drinking water for their students and staff.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy gave YCS nearly $250,000 through the Filter First grant.

YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross says the additional funding will help them meet state requirements to replace their water filters with those that sift lead. She thanks the grant for helping them save money from their general fund, so they can help students in more ways.

“We’re grateful that there’s an opportunity for this grant because it won’t pay for the entire cost, but it will offset our cost.”

YCS, along with all Michigan schools, are currently working to install lead sifting filters as part of the Michigan Safe Water Drinking Act by June 30th, 2026.

