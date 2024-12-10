New town square in the works for City of Saline

The Saline City Council is talking with Praxis Properties about possibly establishing a town square in the heart of downtown.

The town square would be located along South Ann Arbor Street of Praxis Properties’ Murphy’s Crossing.

City manager Colleen O’Toole says the square would be an improvement over using a nearby parking lot for local events. She says the city will set up a task force this month to get feedback from council members and the local community.

“The city is really interested in identifying a suitable location in investing in some sort of downtown greenspace with public gathering space.”

O’Toole adds the space would be larger than using city-owned land alone.

The Saline City Council will meet after the new year to discuss the task force’s findings and the next steps.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org