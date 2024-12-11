Ann Arbor Board of Education to address decline in student enrollment

The Ann Arbor School Board will hear an update tonight of the district’s annual student enrollment.

The district’s enrollment sits at just over 17,000. That continues a decline that has been going on the past couple of years.

Assistant Director of Teaching and Learning Research Dan Berger says the enrollment drops in Michigan and countywide have been much sharper.

“Between 2002 and 2023, Michigan enrollment as a state decreased by 16.5%. The Washtenaw ISD enrollment decreased by 7.1%. And Ann Arbor Public Schools enrollment grew by 1.6% during that same time.”

Most of the decline is being attributed to the drop in the school-aged population in the state. When asked why they were leaving the Ann Arbor School District, just over half of families surveyed said they were moving to a new location.

