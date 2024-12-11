Ypsilanti Warming Center in need of supplies due to increasing demand for services

The Ypsilanti Warming Center says the number of people seeking shelter this winter has increased. The center is appealing to the public for help with donations of critical supplies.

According to a 2024 report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Washtenaw County is ranked last in the state for housing affordability.

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County Executive Director Daniel Kelly says the warming center and other local shelters have been seeing an influx of those who are homeless over the past several years.

“We’re seeing a record need at the shelter. We’ve been seeing that each year since the pandemic ended. That continues this winter, especially if the weather starts to turn.”

Kelly says the warming center is in need of warm socks, basic clothing, and food.

