School Closing Information

Book vending machines appearing in Ypsilanti Community Schools

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
The new book vending machine found in Ypsilanti Community Schools.
1 of 3  — IMG_20241211_104515871_HDR.jpg
The new book vending machine found in Ypsilanti Community Schools.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross getting a book from the new book vending machine.
2 of 3  — IMG_20241211_104924428_HDR.jpg
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross getting a book from the new book vending machine.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Tokens for the new YCS book vending machines.
3 of 3  — IMG_20241211_105520286_HDR.jpg
Tokens for the new YCS book vending machines.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ypsilanti Community Schools students can now get free books from a library vending machine.

There are nine vending machines being placed in school media centers in the district. Students earn special tokens and can use them to select a book like buying a candy bar.

The machines are the brainchild of Superior Text. CEO Diane Goldsmith says she came up with the idea while traveling during the COVID pandemic.

“I saw one in the airport, everything was closed, everything that I could get came out of a vending machine. And I’m an avid reader and I thought, ‘Wow! It would be really cool if I could get a book out of a vending machine!’”

Funding comes from an Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant.

Ypsilanti High School Media Specialist Dwayne Scott says he’ll talk with students to see what books they would like to see available.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
