Book vending machines appearing in Ypsilanti Community Schools

Ypsilanti Community Schools students can now get free books from a library vending machine.

There are nine vending machines being placed in school media centers in the district. Students earn special tokens and can use them to select a book like buying a candy bar.

The machines are the brainchild of Superior Text. CEO Diane Goldsmith says she came up with the idea while traveling during the COVID pandemic.

“I saw one in the airport, everything was closed, everything that I could get came out of a vending machine. And I’m an avid reader and I thought, ‘Wow! It would be really cool if I could get a book out of a vending machine!’”

Funding comes from an Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant.

Ypsilanti High School Media Specialist Dwayne Scott says he’ll talk with students to see what books they would like to see available.

