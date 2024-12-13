EMU faculty members awarded endowment for funding their work in technology

Eastern Michigan University recently announced this year's James H. Brickley Endowment for Faculty Professional Development and Innovation Award recipients.

Named after EMU former president James H. Brickley, the program was established by Tony and Lois Evans.

Program administrator Steven Pernecky says the award helps faculty winners fund their research. This year's winners include faculty endeavors from establishing an AI lab on campus to filling gaps in teaching computer science to students with disabilities.

Pernecky says the awards also help the university in its development and innovation.

"It gives us an opportunity to fund those things that are creative and research endeavors for faculty that are going to be helpful for them as they begin and launch a new area here either in curriculum or research; something that will bring and have a real positive impact on the university."

Out of this year's 30 applicants, 21 faculty members received a grand grant total of $80,000 to fund 15 unique projects.

