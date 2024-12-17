© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

Blue Angels flight team returning for 2025 'Thunder Over Michigan' show

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST
The Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport used by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
1 of 3  — IMG_20241216_101935912.jpg
The Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport used by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
USN Blue Angels Pilot #7 Maj. Scott Laux (front of cockpit) and USN Blue Angels Pilot #8 Lt. Commander Lilly Montana in their Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport.
2 of 3  — IMG_20241216_102009894.jpg
USN Blue Angels Pilot #7 Maj. Scott Laux (front of cockpit) and USN Blue Angels Pilot #8 Lt. Commander Lilly Montana in their Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
USN Blue Angels Pilot #7 Maj. Scott Laux (front of cockpit) and USN Blue Angels Pilot #8 Lt. Commander Lilly Montana in their Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport.
3 of 3  — IMG_20241216_102004628.jpg
USN Blue Angels Pilot #7 Maj. Scott Laux (front of cockpit) and USN Blue Angels Pilot #8 Lt. Commander Lilly Montana in their Boeing FA/18 Super Hornet at Willow Run Airport.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Blue Angels will be returning to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in June. Two officers made a stop at Willow Run on Monday in advance of the visit.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet taxied and parked next to the Michigan Flight Museum’s Rousch Aeronautics Center with two Blue Angel pilots at the controls.

The two took a tour of the facility and met with air show representatives.

Lt. Commander Lilly Montana says getting to fly with the Blue Angels has been an honor as has meeting with flight show organizers around the country.

“We just did ICAS last week in Las Vegas, which is the International Convention of Air Shows. And that was phenomenal meeting folks who are so passionate about air shows, about bringing flight demonstrations to local communities and putting that on.”

The last time the Blue Angels performed during Thunder Over Michigan was 2022. The full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
