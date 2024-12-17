Blue Angels flight team returning for 2025 'Thunder Over Michigan' show

The Blue Angels will be returning to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in June. Two officers made a stop at Willow Run on Monday in advance of the visit.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet taxied and parked next to the Michigan Flight Museum’s Rousch Aeronautics Center with two Blue Angel pilots at the controls.

The two took a tour of the facility and met with air show representatives.

Lt. Commander Lilly Montana says getting to fly with the Blue Angels has been an honor as has meeting with flight show organizers around the country.

“We just did ICAS last week in Las Vegas, which is the International Convention of Air Shows. And that was phenomenal meeting folks who are so passionate about air shows, about bringing flight demonstrations to local communities and putting that on.”

The last time the Blue Angels performed during Thunder Over Michigan was 2022. The full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

