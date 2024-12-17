City of Ann Arbor financially prepared for any changes brought by second Trump administration

The Ann Arbor City Council has voted to set aside $1 million to respond to any potential negative local changes brought about by the incoming Trump administration.

The dollars come from revenue growth beyond what was previously anticipated in Ann Arbor. It was due in part to tax receipts from some of the city’s new development projects.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. told the Council setting the funding aside now would be more efficient than reacting to every detrimental change.

“And easier for you to simply ask us to tap a line item that you have already approved. And if the money is not used, it would simply be there for another purpose.”

The Council approved just shy of $3 million in allocations, including $200,000 from unused bicentennial funding. It includes $1 million in additional funding for the MEU Phase 2 study.

